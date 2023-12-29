Discover with Dr. Eleftherios Gkioulekas

Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Presentation: Critical appraisal of multi-drug therapy in the ambulatory management of patients with COVID-19 and hypoxemia
by Eleftherios Gkioulekas, Ph.D.
  
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
6
Update: Our papers presenting an independent analysis of Dr. Didier Raoult's data, with stunning results, have now been published
By Eleftherios Gkioulekas, PhD
  
Eleftherios Gkioulekas

February 2024

Indoctrination of Vaccine Ideology was Successful on College Campuses
Isolation, Propaganda, Shaming, Coercion, all Drove Moralistic Fallacy
Published on Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake  
54:00

January 2024

Presentation: Hydroxychloroquine Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis for COVID-19 in Healthcare Workers from India: A Meta-Analysis
by Eleftherios Gkioulekas, Ph.D.
  
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
9:16
COVID-19 Vaccines May Cause Harm Five Years after Injection
US Congressional Testimony from Drs. McCullough, Cole, and Milhoan on Long-Term Health Impact of Genetic Vaccination--Full Hearing
Published on Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake  
2:30:43
Presentation: Statistical evidence from case series data in support of early outpatient COVID-19 treatment protocols
by Eleftherios Gkioulekas, Ph.D.
  
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
1:35:45
46

December 2023

Welcome to my substack
by Eleftherios Gkioulekas, Ph.D.
  
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
Coming soon
This is Discover with Dr. Eleftherios Gkioulekas .
  
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
© 2024 Eleftherios Gkioulekas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture