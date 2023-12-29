Discover with Dr. Eleftherios Gkioulekas
Presentation: Critical appraisal of multi-drug therapy in the ambulatory management of patients with COVID-19 and hypoxemia
by Eleftherios Gkioulekas, Ph.D.
18 hrs ago
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
Presentation: Critical appraisal of multi-drug therapy in the ambulatory management of patients with COVID-19 and hypoxemia
Update: Our papers presenting an independent analysis of Dr. Didier Raoult's data, with stunning results, have now been published
By Eleftherios Gkioulekas, PhD
18 hrs ago
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
Update: Our papers presenting an independent analysis of Dr. Didier Raoult's data, with stunning results, have now been published
February 2024
Indoctrination of Vaccine Ideology was Successful on College Campuses
Isolation, Propaganda, Shaming, Coercion, all Drove Moralistic Fallacy
Published on Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Feb 11
54:00
January 2024
Presentation: Hydroxychloroquine Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis for COVID-19 in Healthcare Workers from India: A Meta-Analysis
by Eleftherios Gkioulekas, Ph.D.
Jan 17
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
9:16
Presentation: Hydroxychloroquine Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis for COVID-19 in Healthcare Workers from India: A Meta-Analysis
COVID-19 Vaccines May Cause Harm Five Years after Injection
US Congressional Testimony from Drs. McCullough, Cole, and Milhoan on Long-Term Health Impact of Genetic Vaccination--Full Hearing
Published on Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Jan 13
2:30:43
Presentation: Statistical evidence from case series data in support of early outpatient COVID-19 treatment protocols
by Eleftherios Gkioulekas, Ph.D.
Jan 1
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
1:35:45
Presentation: Statistical evidence from case series data in support of early outpatient COVID-19 treatment protocols
December 2023
Welcome to my substack
by Eleftherios Gkioulekas, Ph.D.
Dec 29, 2023
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
Welcome to my substack
Coming soon
This is Discover with Dr. Eleftherios Gkioulekas .
Dec 28, 2023
Eleftherios Gkioulekas
Coming soon
