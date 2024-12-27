The book "IVERMECTIN--Testimonials by clinicians worldwide" is now available from a United States based distributor worldwide, via the book's website, at a very affordable price. The book is also available for purchase from Japan, however I have experienced some difficulties with adding my payment method to place an order using a United States credit card.

The book documents the experiences of medical doctors at the frontlines from all around the world who successfully used ivermectin-based multi-drug treatment protocols to successfully treat COVID-19 patients throughout the acute phase of the pandemic, saving many lives. Included is a book chapter co-authored by the late Dr. Jackie Stone about her treatment protocol.

A table of contents is given in my previous post. Below is a reader’s review from the book's page on amazon.co.jp:

Shocking content Reviewed in Japan on December 10, 2024 This is a really amazing book. It's shocking and revolutionary. What was the new coronavirus, and why was the drug developed by Dr. Satoshi Omura of Japan, which won a Nobel Prize, persecuted? All of this is exposed through the specific testimony of clinicians. In other words, it was for the profit of pharmaceutical companies. There is a line in this book that says, "I don't know of a story as big as this," and that is exactly what it means. This is something that all mankind should read. The binding and design of this book are also amazing. You can feel the enthusiasm of the publisher, Nantosha, and other people involved in the book to make it a book that will go down in history. It is groundbreaking that a Japanese publisher would publish a non-fiction book in English that is not a textbook or reference book. The Japanese translation is also awaited.