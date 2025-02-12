I am pleased to report about the new peer-reviewed research paper published on the use of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 by Professor Christian Perronne's research group. The corresponding author is Dr. Alexis Lacout affiliated with the Surgical Medical Center of Tronquieres in Aurillac, France. This is a review paper, so no new results are presented. However it puts together a definitive compendium of the available evidence in favor of the use of hydroxychloroquine based multidrug protocols for the treatment of COVID-19. Xavier Azalbert, one of the paper's co-authors, gave an informative interview about this work with John Davidson.

The authors review in detail the early evidence available in favor of hydroxychloroquine from China and the mechanisms of action that made it plausible that it would be an effective treatment for COVID-19. They also give a brief overview of the flawed studies that followed, which purported to discredit the use of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 treatment. The authors then review the cardiac safety of the medication, and discuss blatantly fraudulent studies attempting to discredit hydroxychloroquine, that were subsequently retracted. The paper concludes with a review of the positive evidence in support of the prophylactic use of hydroxychloroquine to prevent symptomatic COVID-19 infection, and other studies supporting the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

This paper does not cover the same ground as my shorter comment publication that was published last year in the Tasman Medical Journal, focusing on the analysis Dr. Zev Zelenko's early data of his triple drug hydroxychloroquine-based protocol which enhanced Dr. Didier Raoult's protocol with the addition of zinc. Also not mentioned was the early meta-analysis by Dr. Raphael Stricker in support of the prophylactic use of hydroxychloroquine based on several early studies on Indian health workers. Nevertheless, this paper stands its ground on its own, and perfectly complements my work and the work by Dr. Stricker.

Although ivermectin-based protocols, such as the one by Dr. Jackie Stone, have proven themselves to be superior, ivermectin does have some limitations, e.g. it cannot be used with pregnant women, and during 2021 the community standard of care advocated by Dr. Zelenko combined both medications. That being said, this is an important paper for educating the Neanderthals that have not yet realized that they were lied to by the powers that be about hydroxychloroquine. With the worst of the pandemic in the rearview mirror, the persecution of pioneering doctors like Dr. Didier Raoult has intensified. The guilty understand that they are wrong and are now trying to erase history. They want their sins forgotten. This must never be allowed to happen.

