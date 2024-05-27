Dr. Didier Raoult's debriefing on his multidrug COVID-19 treatment protocol

This is one, of a few very rare interviews by Dr. Didier Raoult conducted in English, in response to the recently released documentary film "Epidemic of Fraud".

Dr. Raoult explains the latest developments with his latest retrospective observational study based on the data of 30,423 patients treated on his IHU Mediterranean Hospital and the ongoing situation with ongoing professional harassment and reprisals that his research group has been confronted with. During the interview, Xavier Azalbert mentions our two papers where we presented an independent analysis of the published data by Dr. Raoult's group. Dr. Raoult also comments on the safety of hydroxychloroquine and how he previously used it safely in combination with doxycycline for the treatment of Q fever, epidemiology and observational studies vs randomized controlled trials, and several other questions.

The video of Dr. Raoult's interview was first published by France Soir. The Epidemic of Fraud documentary is available on Youtube (until it is censored) and on Rumble, and via my Telegram channel. You can follow the creators of the documentary on their Rumble channel and on their Substack.

