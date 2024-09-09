Conference presentation of our paper on the treatment of hypoxemic patients with ivermectin-based multidrug protocols

On September 8, 2024, I gave a talk at the 2024 Infectious Disease World Conference, presenting our study on the Hazan, Stone, and Babalola case series of hypoxemic COVID-19 patients, treated with ivermectin-based multidrug protocols. The conference had an in-person and an online session, and I opted to present with the online session. To squeeze everything into less than 25 minutes, I prerecorded the presentation, to ensure I don't go overtime. Since it came out OK, I am making the recording available via this Substack post, Rumble, and Telegram.

The presentation is focused on reviewing the details of the three case series, the protocols used, the case series demographic characteristics, and our statistical analysis establishing the strength of association between treatment and reduction in hospitalizations and deaths. We summarize the main lessons learned by our study. Not included in the presentation are the exact Fisher test tables, the details of our argument supporting the Bradford Hill criterion of coherence, and our review of the epistemology that underlies the Bradford Hill criteria. For the full story, you should read the paper.

This is a shortened presentation with more emphasis on the treatment protocols and less emphasis on the mathematical details. Sadly, despite the available data, medical doctors using ivermectin to treat COVID-19 continue to be harassed by medical boards.

The slides of the presentation are available below in both color and black-and-white format.

