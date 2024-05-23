Dr. Jackie Stone's lecture on ivermectin

Dr. Jackie Stone is a brilliant medical doctor that pioneered an early treatment multidrug protocol for COVID-19 in Zimbabwe based on a baseline combination of ivermectin, doxycycline, zinc, Vitamins C and D, and nebulized nanosilver and used it with great success to treat her COVID-19 patients. She was targeted with reprisals by certain academic scientists in Zimbabwe and by the Medical Council, both intellectually uninterested in studying her empirical data, who tried to use contrived criminal charges to have her imprisoned. Fortunately, these efforts have been mostly unsuccessful.

In this presentation, dated April 3, 2024, Dr. Stone presents some aspects of the controversies related to the use of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19, focusing on the PRINCIPLE trial and the TOGETHER trial and her own experience in successfully treating COVID-19 patients in Zimbabwe. Dr. Stone highlights the distinction between clinical significance and statistical significance and the need to read published research studies critically and not outsource our thinking by simply accepting the conclusions presented by the study authors. Dr. Stone also discusses the idea of constructive controversy, i.e. the importance of open discussions and exchanges between scientists that may have disagreements about the interpretation of the available empirical data. The presentation is followed by a 30min Q&A.

This lecture is part of a series of lectures that are being hosted by Dr. Stone at the Intellectus Campus youtube channel. I encourage you to follow their channel for several more interesting presentations. The c19ivm website has more information about the TOGETHER and PRINCIPLE trials. Also, see Dr. Pierre Kory's substack on the PRINCIPLE trial, and the references below.

