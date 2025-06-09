Colleagues, please see Dr. Peter Breggin's warning about methylene blue. The problem is that it has neurotoxic properties that make it more dangerous than even psychiatric drugs. For some reason, it has become popular among many people in the circles of the medical freedom community, and has been promoted by some influencers. It might even have some beneficial mechanisms of action and make you feel good. However, the neurotoxic mechanisms are a deal breaker.

I do recall all the fun that I had in High School with methylene blue; namely we used to have this extracurricular biology club thing where I used to scrape cells from the inside of my mouth, put them on glass, stain them with methylene blue, put the cover on top, and see them under the microscope. That was lots of fun!!! (or perhaps, being a teenager at the time, I was very excitable). However, it never occurred to me then that people would be drinking the stuff by the time I grow up.

So, the TL;DR is: Don't drink the Smurf juice (aka methylene blue).