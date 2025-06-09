Colleagues, please see Dr. Peter Breggin's warning about methylene blue. The problem is that it has neurotoxic properties that make it more dangerous than even psychiatric drugs. For some reason, it has become popular among many people in the circles of the medical freedom community, and has been promoted by some influencers. It might even have some beneficial mechanisms of action and make you feel good. However, the neurotoxic mechanisms are a deal breaker.
I do recall all the fun that I had in High School with methylene blue; namely we used to have this extracurricular biology club thing where I used to scrape cells from the inside of my mouth, put them on glass, stain them with methylene blue, put the cover on top, and see them under the microscope. That was lots of fun!!! (or perhaps, being a teenager at the time, I was very excitable). However, it never occurred to me then that people would be drinking the stuff by the time I grow up.
So, the TL;DR is: Don't drink the Smurf juice (aka methylene blue).
Thank you so very much for this. I would not have found out otherwise. Of note, I swear I have subscribed to the Breggins but have not received their posts. I have resubscribed to them.
Well this is interesting the world leading researchers know that it is opposite of what you're sharing, so much propaganda out there and I'm talking about bargains or Bergens article insinuating it is just an MOA ANTIDEPRESSANT. I FOLLOW THE TOP RESEARCHERS AND DON'T AGREE WITH THIS ARTICLE, BUT Y'ALL HAVE TO DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH. I ENCOURAGE YOU TO LOOK INTO A&M'S HEAD PROFESSOR DR. GONZALEZ THAT HAS RESEARCHED MB AND MECHANISM OF ACTIONS ON THE MITOCHONDRIA, AND HAS EVEN DONE HIS OWN RESEARCH UTILIZING MB WITH ARTIFICIAL LIGHT SUCCESSFULLY IN SKIN CANCERS. AND IT'S JUST TOTAL BS ABOUT IT BEING TOXIC IF YOU'RE ON SSRI'S AS THE ONLY DOCUMENTED CASE WAS DONE WHEN THEY USED MB TO IRRIGATE AN OPEN SURGICAL WOUND TO DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN NERVES OR BLOOD VESSELS DURING SURGERY, AND THAT PERSON WAS ON SSRI s and possibly had a reaction. So tired of this crap. If I'm wrong please forgive me. I reviewed Dr. Moeen Syed's series on MB which shares it is exactly opposite of what you're talking about. Again forgive me if I'm wrong research it yourself❤️