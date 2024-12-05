The book "IVERMECTIN -Testimonials by clinicians worldwide", which was edited by Dr. Marik and Dr. Eiichiro Ishiyama, is available for purchase from Japan, The book includes chapters by several clinicians that used ivermectin as part of multidrug protocols that successfully treated COVID-19 patients, at the height of the pandemic crisis.

One of the chapters was co-authored by the late Dr. Jackie Stone and was cited in our latest preprints (part 1 and part 2) about her treatment protocol. Also included is a book chapter by Hector Carvallo and Robert Hirsch, from Argentina, who were among the first to use an ivermectin-based multidrug protocol as early as April 2020, and many others.

The book will be made available to the worldwide market from a distributor based in the United States at a later time, during the month of December 2024. A table of contents, translated from English to Japanese and then from Japanese to English, is given below.

1. Paul E. Marik: "My journey to discovering ivermectin: Nature's gift to humanity"

2. Alan F. Bain: "Direct testimony and non-vaccine doctors"

3. Jennifer Hibberd: "Is Canada the 'land of the free'? You decide"

4. M. Hilberta: "Ivermectin in crisis and recovery"

5. Flavio A. Cadegiani: "Ivermectin and Brazil: A love-hate story with COVID-19"

6. Hector E. Carvalho and Roberto R. Hirsch: "COVID-19 and Ivermectin in Argentina"

7. Kazuhiro Nagao: "My encounter with and experience with Ivermectin"

8. Katsuhiko Fukuda: "A flash of light in Japan: Survival wisdom from a vaccine superpower"

9. Alan A. Landreit: "The pandemic and the ivermectin experience in the Philippines"

10. Julian Figge: "Ivermectin in Australia"

11. Kaveri Nambisan: "The pandemic and rural doctors"

12. Rob Ellens: "My experience with ivermectin"

13. Philip Chidi Njemanze: "Ivermectin in monasteries during a pandemic: a story of prayer and resilience"

14. Jackie Stone and Colleen Aldous: "An ethical, clinical and regulatory analysis: Ivermectin in treating COVID-19 in Zimbabwe"

15. EV Rapiti: "Ivermectin saves severe COVID patients and vaccine victims"

16. Kenji Torii: "And yet it works"