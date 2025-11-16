Presentation: Evidence Based Medicine and the case for the Stone/Gill treatment protocol for COVID-19

Earlier in October of 2025, there was an event in South Africa dedicated to the late Dr. Jackie Stone, titled “Dr. Jackie Stone Memorial Lectures”, hosted and livestreamed by the South African Vaccine Injury Medical Legal Study Group (savims.org.za) where Professor Colleen Aldous and a few others presented in person. Because of the time difference, the timing of the event was at 3:00 a.m. in the South Texas time zone, so I sent them a prerecorded lecture. I heard there were some technical problems for the remote attendees, so I am not sure to what extent they were able to present my prerecorded lecture. However, their plan was to present the first part of the lecture focusing on Sackett’s definition of evidence-based medicine, which functions just fine as a standalone short presentation.

The keynote presentation by Professor Colleen Aldous was posted on a previous stack. If a recording of the rest of the event is made publicly available, then I will follow up with an update. In the meantime, you can find here my entire presentation dedicated to the memory of Dr. Jackie Stone. The complete lecture begins with a discussion of Sackett’s definition of evidence-based medicine, followed with my paper on the statistical analysis of patient case series, my initial involvement with preparing a support letter when Dr. Stone was threatened with imprisonment, a brief overview of her paper, followed by our 2025 papers on her ivermectin-based protocol. The rest of the presentation reviews some aspects of the argument of our 2025 papers, starting with the Bradford Hill criteria and focusing on our application of the Bradford Hill criteria to Dr. Stone’s protocol. We conclude the presentation with the observation that the entire analysis presented was not really necessary, in the first place, to justify Dr. Stone’s decision to treat her patients, as she did at the time of the pandemic emergency.

As the anonymous “ohbaby” substack author noted, Dr. Jackie Stone deserved a medal and national, if not international, recognition and honors for pioneering one of the most powerful treatment protocols against COVID-19. Unfortunately, instead of recognition, her achievements were rewarded with unrelenting persecution, as was done with many other doctors pioneering COVID-19 treatments. The ultimate targets are not the doctors, but the patients, all of us, including you and me, who may lose their lives one day when ethical doctors are forbidden from providing the treatments that actually work, that we need, and that we are willing to consent to.

The slides for the presentation are available for download here:

2025 Jc Memorial Lecture 1.73MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2025 Jc Memorial Lecture Bw 1.71MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

References

