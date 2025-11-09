Inaugural keynote presentation by Professor Colleen Aldous for the Jackie Stone Memorial Lecture series

Earlier in October of 2025, Professor Colleen Aldous was invited to give the inaugural keynote presentation to the Jackie Stone Memorial Lecture series, which was organized and hosted by the South African Vaccine Injury Medical Legal Study Group (savims.org.za), in honor of our heroic doctor and friend, the late Dr. Jackie Stone. This is a very poignant presentation, with an interesting conclusion at the end, about Jackie, her brilliance, courage, and tenacity, and the science of her COVID-19 treatment protocol. I will follow up with further updates if other presentation recordings become publicly available from the event.

The references cited throughout the presentation, by order in which they are mentioned, are as follows:

