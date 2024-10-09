On October 3, Dr. Jackie Stone took her own life, because of the unrelenting persecution that she was confronted with by the Medical Council in Zimbabwe, who restricted her medical license, and ultimately took away from her the ability to practice medicine. Dr. Stone leaves behind a loving family and 3 children. I cannot even begin to fathom the pain they are going through right now.

Dr. Stone was targeted because she pioneered one of the most effective treatment protocols against COVID-19. The baseline of her protocol, which she occasionally nicknamed as the ABCDEF protocol (see below for details) consisted of a combination of ivermectin, nebulized nanosilver, doxycycline, zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, but it was far more elaborate, and additional medications were used, based on patient presentation. The key to the success of her protocol was the synergistic combination of nebulized nanosilver, ivermectin, and doxycycline in addition to the variable dosage of ivermectin depending on severity of illness. The amazing outcome of her protocol was rapid recovery of SpO2 levels in hypoxemic COVID-19 patients. The only other medical doctor that was able to achieve the same result, with an entirely different protocol, was Dr. Shankara Chetty, who is also now being similarly persecuted in South Africa. The details of this story have been told by Edmund Kudzayi's documentary "Disentangling the Ivermectin controversy and introducing nanosilver".

In response to this achievement, two academic professors spearheaded Dr. Stone's persecution, with criminal charges and an attempt to put her in prison. At that time Dr. Stone reached out to an international group of doctors and academics asking for help. She was particularly distressed about the FUD (fear/uncertainty/doubt) caused by the flawed ivermectin TOGETHER trial. A few of us wrote a support letter, collected signatures from international doctors and academics, and sent it to Dr. Jasper Chimeda, who was at that time the Permanent Secretary of Health of the Zimbabwe government. It was a frantic effort because we had a late start, and the letter was emailed at the last minute, just one day before the date of her court hearing. As a result, when the letter was received, providence would have it that it worked like an unexpected ambush. Dr. Stone's initial accusers were blindsighted, they panicked, and they backed off, which was a big embarrassment for them. That may have played some small role in keeping Jackie out of prison. It certainly felt like an initial victory.

The letter begins as follows:

April 11, 2022 Dr Jasper Chimedza

Permanent Secretary of Health

Ministry of Health and Child Care

4th Floor, Kaguvi Building,

Cnr Fourth Street and Central Avenue Causeway,

Harare, Zimbabwe Dear Permanent Secretary Dr. Chimedza, We are writing to express our strongest support and admiration for Dr. Jackie Stone. We were very shocked to learn that Dr. Stone is facing a court trial and possible imprisonment for treating COVID-19 patients with early outpatient treatment protocols, based on a combination of safe and effective medications. Some of us have had COVID-19 ourselves, during the last two years, and were successfully treated with protocols very similar to the ones used by Dr. Stone. We find it particularly disturbing that although the Zimbabwe government has been supportive of Zimbabwe medical doctors that use ivermectin, both for treatment and prophylaxis against COVID-19, that the persecution of Dr. Stone was initiated by foreigners, which raises the question of whether their interests are aligned with those of the people of Zimbabwe.

We have the highest respect for all medical doctors that independently discovered successful treatment protocols against COVID-19, including but not limited to Dr. Didier Raoult, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Dr. Shankara Chetty, Dr. Paul Marik, and Dr. Peter McCullough, and all medical doctors, which includes Dr. Jackie Stone and her colleagues, that have adopted the latest research into their practice and saved countless lives by doing so. We are particularly impressed with Dr. Stone's discovery about incorporating nebulized colloidal silver into her treatment protocol, in addition to ivermectin and the other medications that are recommended by the McCullough protocol. Dr. Stone has worked very hard to present her findings to her colleagues in Zimbabwe so they can also help their patients recover from COVID-19, and she has co-authored a very interesting manuscript with colleagues from South Africa and the United States, that has been submitted for publication in a research journal. We are very concerned that the persecution of Dr. Stone will intimidate other medical doctors in Zimbabwe into not treating their patients in accordance with the currently published scientific findings and will stifle efforts towards new innovations and discoveries for treating COVID-19.

Then followed some several technical details concerning the scientific research literature on ivermectin, which are now much better explained in our book chapter about ivermectin, and the letter concluded with:

We are also well aware of the international political situation, where certain private interests are opposed to the use of early outpatient treatment of COVID-19 with cheap repurposed medications, in order to promote private profit and political agendas at the expense of human lives. A paper by Muchielli and another paper by Hatfill provide some partial insight into these political machinations. More relevant however is the fact that in the United States there are successful efforts to resist the attacks on early treatment. Most notable is the legal opinion of the Attorney General of the State of Nebraska, dated October 14, 2021, who supported the right of American doctors in the State of Nebraska to treat COVID-19 patients using ivermectin and/or hydroxychloroquine, based on a very detailed review of the medical research literature. Furthermore, in the State of Kansas, the standard of care for COVID-19 is early treatment with FDA approved medications regardless of their labeled uses. This was communicated by State Senator Dr. Mark. B. Steffen on March 15, 2022. Both documents are attached to this letter. We are convinced that the science is on the side of Dr. Stone. We remain hopeful that Dr. Stone will be exonerated. Her persecution is entirely undeserved for a medical doctor of her experience and caliber. Her efforts and ingenuity have saved countless lives, and she should be commended, appreciated, and recognized for her efforts. The people of Zimbabwe deserve the same early outpatient treatment options that are available to the American people in the United States. We admire Dr. Stone's commitment, tenacity, resilience, courage, and hard work to ensure that the people of Zimbabwe can access the same treatments that have been sought out by members of the United States Congress and used by many Americans throughout the pandemic.

Attached to the letter were the letters by Nebraska Attorney General Douglas J Peterson and by State Senator Mark B Steffan, attached below.

Nebraska Ag On Tx Prep 3.47MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mark Steffen Mar 31 2022 Letter 466KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Although Dr. Stone was exonerated by the court on 2 charges, which kept her out of prison, they upheld two minor fraudulent and contrived charges, and this was then used as a beachhead for continuing legal harassment with respect to maintenance of her medical license to practice medicine.

I had extensive email correspondence with Dr. Stone during this effort in 2022, and less frequent afterwards. The last time we corresponded was during the Summer of 2024. I wrote to her to ask for some clarifications concerning her ABCDEF document, needed for the paper we have been working on concerning her protocol. There were some logical ambiguities and also ambiguities about duration of certain medications and the criteria used for certain decisions (e.g. whether certain conditions were connected together with a logical conjunction or logical disjunction). She explained to me that it was a frantic time, and they had put that document together in haste and that it needed further editing, so she made some corrections and updated it. That still raised some questions, we corresponded extensively for a week, and she helped to finalized it. A copy of her finalized protocol document is included in our data and materials document and attached below.

Sid Protocol 73.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

During this last exchange, there were signals that she was increasingly demoralized. She mentioned that she regretted becoming a doctor and that she should have pursued her initial interests in the sciences. She also mentioned that some members of the medical council that was attacking her and some of the other doctors who publicly opposed her, had both contacted her privately for advice on how to treat vaccine injuries of either themselves or family members. Apparently, some of them went abroad for mRNA injections, because the Zimbabwe government quietly discontinued the vaccine program after the third shot, when they realized that the shots were not helping, to put it delicately. I tried to encourage her in that email exchange, and that may have made some difference perhaps, but I didn't catch the now obvious signals of her depression.

The Zimbabwe government was supportive of Dr. Stone's protocol and Dr. Stone always said that they had a hand in keeping her out of prison, and it's not like they had any choice. Government officials themselves were dying, one after the other, before they decided to import ivermectin and greenlight Dr. Stone's protocol. But they could have done much more for her that would have prevented what has now happened.

At this late hour, there are still two things that the Government of Zimbabwe could do:

1. Issue a posthumous Presidential pardon for the two contrived minor criminal charges against Dr. Stone.

2. Pass legislation making Dr. Stone's protocol the standard of care for COVID-19 in Zimbabwe and restore the standing of any other medical doctors that may have also been targeted by the Medical Council. The intent of this legislation would be to prevent the further harassment of any other doctors. Many government officials are alive today thanks to Dr. Stone's protocol, and they have directly experienced it, making them more than qualified to pass and sign such legislation.

I deeply regret that I didn't realize the extent of Dr. Stone's need for more encouragement and support. I admired her, and looked up to her, and thought that she had everything well at hand, but that was not the case. In hindsight, the signals were there. And now she is gone. What is not gone is all the lives that she saved and the Truth that she was right and that her opponents were wrong. This Truth is immortal. It will live on forever and one day the wrath of the Erinyes will visit with the guilty and the cowards that tormented this beautiful and precious soul.

Appendix

This is a short presentation by Dr. Jackie Stone about the effectiveness of her treatment protocol.

This is a short documentary about the 2024 Victoria Falls meeting that Dr. Stone organized, which took place 2 months before her untimely death. This was her last gift to humanity.