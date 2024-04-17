Download video on Telegram

This is a short research presentation (only about 1 hour and 50 minutes) on the paper that I have co-authored with Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Colleen Aldous [1], on the Hazan and Stone/Gill ivermectin-based multidrug protocols, which have already been proven to result in the rapid recovery of oxygen levels in hypoxemic patients within 24 to 48 hours. Currently, our paper is undergoing the peer review process, and we hope to have it published eventually. However, our results have crystallized at this point and are ready to be presented.

The main statistical result is that the available data is sufficient to show clear and convincing evidence of some hospitalization rate reduction efficacy and preponderance of evidence in support of some mortality rate reduction efficacy, associated with the use of these protocols on hypoxemic patients. In combination with previous work, this establishes several Bradford Hill criteria of causality, needed for proving treatment efficacy. However, our paper is very broad-ranging, and we also situate these results in the context of the broader controversy regarding the use of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19. The presentation includes a detailed explanation of the case series threshold analysis method, which was introduced in my previous paper [2].

Dr. McCullough wrote an earlier substack article on the same work, giving his medical perspective as an experienced treating physician of COVID-19 patients:

As I was treating and advising collectively on thousands of cases over 2020 and 2021 I became very comfortable with understanding that a low oxygen saturation <94% was not a trigger for alarm. Provided the work of breathing was not too difficult and the ability to think clearly and follow instructions was solid, patients could be treated at home with supplemental oxygen then the McCullough Protocol which includes full anticoagulation. I recall treating a physician and her husband ages 58 and 60, both with severe COVID-19 pneumonia and O2 saturations in the 70's for weeks during the Delta outbreak spanning August-September, 2021. At times saturations would dip below 70% while getting up to the kitchen or bathroom. Both of them knew they were safer at home on multidrug treatment than going to the hospital. Many hospitals had protocols that would have immediately paralyzed and sedated this couple then placed on them mechanical ventilators. This could have been the kiss of death. Yes, the couple survived with no complications and our collective confidence grew that "permissive hypoxemia" was well tolerated and very different from other forms of consolidative pneumonia, heart failure, and COPD. This new form of hypoxemia we were observing was due to micro-blood clots in the lungs. It means the alveoli were not clogged with fluid, but the problem was blood flow to the capillaries. So by supporting the patients and providing anticoagulation, we could ride out the storm at home.

It is noteworthy that Dr. Shankara Chetty reported in his paper [3] a similar rapid recovery of oxygen levels using a non-ivermectin based protocol, which can be attributed to his use of promethazine and his precise timing of treatment. It is truly tragic that these ideas were not quickly deployed for worldwide use throughout the four years of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the contrary, both Dr. Shankara Chetty and Dr. Jackie Stone were confronted with reprisals, instigated by academic scientists, that appear to be uninterested in studying the available real-world evidence.

