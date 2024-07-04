It has been almost two years ago that we lost Dr. Zev Zelenko, who moved on to the other side on June 30, 2022. It is very difficult for me to put in words today how much Dr. Zev inspired me with his knowledge, his insights, and how he shifted the direction of my life over the last 4 years. However, some of these thoughts were captured when he told me back in 2020 that there was an ongoing letter-writing campaign to have him nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom. So, I wrote a nomination letter and sent it to President Trump. It was a heartfelt straight-shooting letter.

It was around that time that we started working on what eventually became the paper that I co-authored with both Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Zev Zelenko. He had a chance to see a finalized version of the manuscript, but unfortunately didn't live to see it in print.

Previously, I cross-posted a substack post by the Breggins remembering Dr. Zelenko. Also worth reading is his autobiographical book, "Zelenko: How To Decapitate The Serpent", which was published posthumously. The book tells the story of what he has experienced through his vantage point, in his own words, throughout this recent difficult period. It is a good book, and you will get to know and understand Dr. Zelenko at a deeper level than what can be glimpsed from all of his interviews combined.

Below is the plaintext of the letter that I sent to President Trump:

December 8, 2020

President Donald J. Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500

Dear Mr. President,

I am writing to nominate Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko for the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

I have had the privilege to get to know Dr. Zelenko through my volunteer efforts to preserve several of his interviews against censorship by Big Tech and to create a website collecting and organizing information and resources about his treatment protocol and efforts to defend it against deep state disinformation campaigns.

Dr. Zelenko is the Board-Certified Family Practitioner Doctor from NY state that discovered and field-tested the first successful early treatment protocol against the SARS-CoV-2 virus using hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and azithromycin. Dr. Zelenko risk stratified his patients into a high-risk and low-risk category and gave the triple drug therapy only to the high-risk patients. Over time he also adopted a quercetin + vitamin C + zinc protocol for low-risk patients and he also developed prophylactic protocols both for low-risk and high-risk patients. The probability of serious cardiac toxicity by the triple-drug therapy is estimated at less than 0.01%, which is why Dr. Zelenko limited it to high-risk patients where the mortality risk ranges from 5% to 14%, and used the safer but less powerful quercetin protocol on low-risk patients.

Dr. Zelenko has seen 3000 patients of which there were at least 800 high risk patients. According to his statement to the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security, from among the patients that initiated treatment in the first 4 days and took the full 5-day course of treatment, nobody died. This treatment is the key to controlling the pandemic, because it is inexpensive and can be rapidly scaled up. Rudy Giuliani, Louie Gohmert, and Karen Whitsett are well-known political leaders that used the Zelenko protocol to recover from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and they might not have been with us today otherwise.

One reason why Dr. Zelenko deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom is because even though he was just one man, he stood up and fought against big powerful interests, that wanted to use the pandemic to destroy the world economy and usher in a medical tyranny regime and worked very hard to suppress the triple-drug therapy. Some foreign nations, like Australia and Canada, that want to see their people under medical tyranny and economic enslavement, have banned Dr. Zelenko's treatment, whereas other nations committed to the well-being of their people, like India, have adopted it.

Dr. Zelenko used his free speech to tell the whole world about his protocol. Several foreign governments contacted him, adopted his protocol, and saved the lives of their people. He was threatened with prosecution by Aaron Zelinsky (from the Mueller gang) and didn't back down. He helped Dr. Jerome Corsi with creating a telemd program to give access to his treatment to all Americans, so they can bypass restrictions to access to the triple drug therapy by tyrannical state governors. He gave countless interviews trying to get the word out all over the world, that were very effective thanks to his talent in explaining difficult concepts in a simple accessible way. He collaborated with Dr. Roland Derwand and Dr. Martin Scholtz and published part of his data to counter disinformation in the medical literature. His research paper has shown that the triple drug therapy is indeed effective in reducing hospitalizations by at least 84%. He spoke out against the corrupt elements in the FDA, the UN WHO, and Big Pharma for not acting in the best interests of the American people. His efforts saved lives, but they also saved the human spirit by killing fear with hope.

During July 2020, Dr. Zelenko had a relapse of cancer with a tumor appearing very close to his heart. He had open heart surgery to remove it and subsequently underwent radiation treatment and is now undergoing chemotherapy. But none of that stopped him. He continued to give interviews from the hospital up until hours just before his major surgery and has intensified his efforts afterwards.

Dr. Zelenko's relentless efforts have inspired several others to join in speaking out the truth that early outpatient treatments can defeat this pandemic. These include Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. George Fareed, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Senator Ron Johnson, and many others. The war has not been won yet, but many lives have been saved around the world, and every person healed is one victory. There are good reasons to believe that future research will show that Dr. Zelenko's protocol is broad-spectrum and can also be used to control the influenza virus.

Dr. Zelenko's character has been forged through an incredibly challenging life journey, from which he has learned that when faced with an impossible challenge, the impossible can become possible by thinking outside the box and taking personal responsibility for finding new solutions. He has learned to be not afraid of people possessed by evil and to fight for what is true and just and on behalf of the goodness inherent in every human being. And he has learned to be humble, that life becomes meaningful when one seeks a connection with the Creator of our Universe, and that all of our strength and all that we can accomplish by exercising our strengths, are not from us, but flow from Him. Dr. Zelenko's faith in God has given him the drive and inspiration to find this effective early treatment against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the strength to fight for it against powerful interests.

When reflecting upon Dr. Zelenko's life and his recent efforts, I am reminded of a well-known quotation from Tolkien's novel The Hobbit: "Saruman believes it is only great power that can hold evil in check, but that is not what I have found. I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay...small acts of kindness and love". Dr. Zelenko's life journey has been a sequence of "small acts of kindness and love" that have added up to our best hope of defeating this pandemic, foisted upon us by evil people that see the rest of humanity as inferior animals that are easier to kill than to rule. A recognition of this life journey by the Presidential Medal of Freedom may just be the nudge the world needs, the one last small act of kindness and love needed to move the world towards a more positive future and away from the nightmare that 2020 has brought upon us.

With great admiration and respect,

Dr. Eleftherios Gkioulekas